9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 1, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Bench Hails Bright Start At COSAFA Womens Cup

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Bench Hails Bright Start At COSAFA Womens Cup
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo interim coach Florence Mwila has hailed her side for opening the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 5-0 win over Eswatini on Thursday in South Africa.

Zambia shot to the top of Group C on three points following Namibia’s goalless draw with guests Uganda in the earlier group match on Thursday.

“You know the first game is always important so we needed to get goals,” Mwila said.

“And once you score an early goal it gives you the morale and the team spirit to start moving. You know once you score early it puts pressure on the opponents.”

Zambia’s next Group C match is against Namibia on October 3.

“We are here to go all the way to the final as gold medalists,” Mwila said.

Zambia were runners up at last year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Previous articleThe HH administration should call for amnesty on the past corruption

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Bench Hails Bright Start At COSAFA Womens Cup

Shepolopolo interim coach Florence Mwila has hailed her side for opening the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 5-0...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Set Up Training Base in Cameroon

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have set up training camp in Cameroon while in transit to Equatorial Guinea as the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in...
Read more

Shepolopolo Rout Eswatini at COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo have made a perfect start to the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. Zambia on Thursday opened their Group C...
Read more

RUGBY: Muf Rugby Coach Laments Failure Challenge Arrows For Title

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Leopards coach Willis Magasa is gutted by his team’s failure to win the 2021 National Rugby League. Leopards missed out on winning the league...
Read more

Unbeaten Green Buffaloes Open Three Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes extended their lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League log by three points following a 2-1 home over Kabwe Warriors...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.