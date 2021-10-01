Shepolopolo interim coach Florence Mwila has hailed her side for opening the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 5-0 win over Eswatini on Thursday in South Africa.

Zambia shot to the top of Group C on three points following Namibia’s goalless draw with guests Uganda in the earlier group match on Thursday.

“You know the first game is always important so we needed to get goals,” Mwila said.

“And once you score an early goal it gives you the morale and the team spirit to start moving. You know once you score early it puts pressure on the opponents.”

Zambia’s next Group C match is against Namibia on October 3.

“We are here to go all the way to the final as gold medalists,” Mwila said.

Zambia were runners up at last year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship.