The Chinsali Magistrate Court in Muchinga Province has discontinued court proceedings against Jason Chipepo, a police officer who was charged with one count of seditious practice contrary to sections 57 (1) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The State informed Senior Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata, when the case came up for trial yesterday that the State has entered a nolle prosequi.

Chipepo was facing one count of the offence of inciting mutiny, contrary to section 48 (a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Acting Deputy Chief State Advocate, Oberty Siankanga said particulars of the offence were that on the 16th Day of July, 2020 in Chinsali district of Muchinga Province, Chipepo did utter a seditious post on social media using the facebook and youtube platforms.

Mr Siankanga charged that the seditious post was allegedly aimed at seducing other officers in the Defense Force or any member of the Police Service from their duties and allegiance to the President.

He further mentioned that the court on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions has entered into a Nolle Prosequi.

“I Oberty Siankanga, Acting Deputy Chief State Advocate on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the republic of Zambia pursuant to the powers vested in me by Sections 81 and 82 of the criminal code authorize the entry on record of proceedings that proceedings are discontinued against the accused person,” he declared.