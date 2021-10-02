Following the reduced transmission of COVID-19 in Zambia, Government has decided to lift the restrictions for the next one month starting today 2nd October 2021.

The COVID-19 situation will continue to be monitored to inform appropriate decision-making even before the end of the month.

The new guidance on the various restrictions which have been in place is as follows;

Churches and other places of worship: Worship services are to be conducted normally, subject to observing the five golden rules. Religious leaders are urged to disseminate public health messages to congregants, including encouraging congregants to get vaccinated; Markets and trading places – To operate normally while ensuring adherence to public health guidelines. All traders and customers are urged to observe the five golden rules and regular disinfection of premises. Public places and transport – Transport operators must ensure the masking up of all passengers is always observed and that conveyances are thoroughly disinfected and sanitized regularly. Public events of a social nature to be held while observing the five golden rules. Masking and physical distancing should always be adhered to. Workplaces – Employers should ensure that employees return to normal working arrangements with strict adherence to 5 golden rules. Physical conferences, workshops, and general meetings – We encourage the holding of virtual meetings. Where physical meetings are necessary, facilitators must ensure that the meetings are held in compliance with five golden rules and adequate meeting space is provided to allow physical distancing. Bars, taverns, casinos, restaurants, night clubs will operate normally and strictly observe the five golden rules including regular disinfection of premises;

The Government said that as stated above, the situation will continue to be monitored closely with appropriate action taken and emphasised continued adherence to the prescribed COVID-19 public health measures including the five golden rules as well as cleaning and disinfection of public premises.