Saturday, October 2, 2021
Sports
League Leaders Green Buffaloes Trot To Sixth Unbeaten Game

Green Buffaloes stayed unbeaten this season following Saturday’s 2-0 away win at Chambishi.

A Patrick Mambwe own-goal in the 16th minute after the Chambishi defenders poorly executed-headed back-pass to goalkeeper Jairos Mulenga handed Buffaloes a one-nil halftime lead.

But Chambishi took the game to Buffaloes who had goalkeeper Fred Silwamba to thank including the woodwork that kept out Chabala Kasanda and Konga Konga’s quick-fire close-range attempts in the 24th minute.

However, Buffaloes striker Friday Samu muted Chambishi in the 54th minute when he punished Mulenga for a poor clearance to slot in the ball on the rebound.

The win saw Buffaloes collect their fifth straight league win since drawing 1-1 in Week 1 with fellow unbeaten side Lusaka Dynamos.

Buffaloes have now opened a five-point lead over Nkwazi who drew 1-1 with fourth placed Forest Rangers in Lusaka.

But third placed Buildcon who are on 10 points would reclaim second spot if they can manage to beat Lusaka Dynamos on Sunday.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 6 RESULTS AND FIXTURES
02/10/2021
Power Dynamos 0-Kafue Celtic 0
Indeni 1-Nkana 1
Chambishi 0-Green Buffaloes 2
Kabwe Warriors 2-Konkola Blades 1
Nkwazi 1-Forest Rangers 1
Zanaco 0-Prison Leopards 0

03/10/2021
13h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Buildcon
15h00: Red Arrows-Green Eagles
POSTPONED:
Zesco United-Kansanshi Dynamos

