The government has made plans to launch the Domestic Tourism Strategy and an Investor’s Guide at the end of this year.

Speaking during the official opening of the Zambia Tourism Expo at Bonanza Resort in Chongwe last evening, Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba says the two documents will give investors necessary information that will help them make investments in the sector, as well as set out a clear strategy on domestic Tourism.

Mr Sikumba has since called on stakeholders to take advantage of the window provided for to make submissions on the two documents.

“By next year we should be all good to go, working hand in hand, growing our domestic tourism market and attracting the best investment deals for the country,” Mr Sikumba said.

And Mr Sikumba said government will reduce the cost of doing business in the tourism sector.

He said all the challenges pertaining to high cost of business in the sector will no long exist.

He disclosed that the ministry will undertake a comprehensive review of policy, regulatory and the legislative environment which tends to produce multiplicity fees, licenses and the general red tape associated with government.

“We want quick and quality service delivery but at the right price. This can only be achieved through unit of purpose and effective collaboration with the private sector and the Tourism Council of Zambia, in particular,” he said.

The Minister also urged stakeholders in the tourism value chain to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“To be trusted as a safe destination, our vaccination statistics must tell a better story, that’s where it starts,” Mr Sikumba said.

And speaking at the same occasion, British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley disclosed that the UK government has released 100 million pound fund meant for biodiversity landscaping in six countries of which Zambia’s trans-frontier Kaza region is among the beneficiaries.

“This announcement forms part of the UK government’s ambitious commitments ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Summit and builds on successes achieved at the UK chaired G7 which saw G7 leaders commit to protect and conserve 30 percent of the world’s land and ocean by 2030,” Mr Woolsey said.

And Tourism Council of Zambia (TCZ) Chairperson Vincent Mupwaya urged players to aim for high quality service delivery as this is a major way the sector can stand out.

ZANIS reports that the 2021 Zambia Tourism Expo will run for three days.