The Bwile Royal Establishment under Senior Chief Puta in Chienge District has disclosed plans to go to court over the matter surrounding the demarcation of the Zambia/Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Border along the Region.

The Traditional Leadership complained that over 32 villages including two schools namely Musangu and Lambe are under the DRC following the re-demarcation of the border line.

ZANIS Reports that this was disclosed during a Meeting called by Senior Chief PUTA at his Palace to discuss the ongoing demarcation of the border along the two nations.

Senior Chief PUTA, who was visibly upset wondered why the Ministry of Land is rushing to complete the demarcation despite several concerns raised by his Chiefdom.

He said there is need to immediately halt the exercise so that all the concerns raised can be remedied, to avoid future problems

“When you are talking about Land, you are talking about people’s livelihoods and these are very sensitive issues. My subjects are disoriented and very annoyed with what has happened to them because there are in a situation where they were Zambians but now, they have been turned into Congolese,” Senior Chief Puta said.

Senior Chief Puta further expressed sadness with the lies being told purporting that President Hakainde Hichilema has connived and sold the land in question to the DRC.

And speaking earlier, Sub chief of Natende Walushiba, Katele Kalumba, accused some officials in the Patriotic Front (PF) working with other technocrats in the Civil Service of being behind a scheme to give away mineral rich areas to corporate entities which have interests in parts of the land in Chienge District.

“What has now come out is that a Corporate Entity released 4 million U.S Dollars in order for the exercise to be carried out, what is its interest, because we know that both the Zambian and the DRC governments did not release any funds,” Dr Katele Kalumba wondered.

Dr Kalumba said the Bwile People are aware that the land under contention is the area along the Lunchinda and Mpweto enclave areas where the Ministry of Lands has been demarcating.

He revealed that the Bwile Chiefdom has access to the history of the border lines for both countries, adding that the Chiefdom is privy to the various Treaties.

Dr Kalumba also questioned the legal backing of the demarcation exercise on grounds that if there has been new treaty between the two countries over the border line, it should have passed through Parliament to be ratified, but that such as not been done.

He described the border wrangles as failure by the Surveyor General’s Office to show leadership and to consult key Stakeholders over the matter.

The Traditional Leader also called for the need to halt the re-demarcation exercise until consultation with Traditional Leaders from both the DRC and Zambia who know the Boundaries better.

And making a Submission on behalf the Civil Service, Acting District Commissioner Abraham Kachipansi assured the traditional Leaders that his Office has conducted on the spot checks on the demarcation exercise and reports have been submitted.