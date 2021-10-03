Shepolopolo have moved closer to reaching the semifinals of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa after thumping Namibia in their second Group C match.

Zambia on Sunday punched Namibia 3-0 at Madibaz Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay to maintain a two-point lead at the top of Group C.

Defender Margaret Belemu, Captain Grace Chanda and Mary Wilombe scored a goal each for Zambia.

Zambia took a 1-0 lead into the half time break thanks to Belemu’s 45th minute goal.

Chanda doubled the lead 16 minutes after the break and Wilombe concluded the scoring spree in the 84th minute.

Zambia top Group C on six points, two better than second placed Uganda whom they face on Tuesday.

Guest side Uganda on Sunday thumped Eswatini 5-1 in the earlier Group C match.

Namibia have one point and basement side Eswatini have no point after losing their first match to Zambia by 5-0 last Thursday.

Meanwhile, only the group winners and the best runner-up across the three groups will qualify to the semi-finals of the competition.

