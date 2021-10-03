9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 3, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZAF to secure airspace in all 10 provinces

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News ZAF to secure airspace in all 10 provinces
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Airforce ( ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry says his command will continue setting up provincial air defence centres to enhance monitoring of the country’s airspace.

Lt. Gen Barry said the Air force wants to establish its presence in all the 10 provinces of Zambia not only to receive feedback on air aspects but also enhance the welfare of the provinces.

He said the Air force will continue to uphold the territorial integrity of the country’s airspace to keep the Zambian people safe.

He was speaking in Solwezi today when he called on acting Northwestern province Permanent Secretary Beatrice Muyambango.

Lt. Gen Barry who is on his first familiarisation tour of the province following his appointment as ZAF commander, said the Airforce will continue offering Air services in times of emergencies whenever called upon.

“Let me assure you that we will continue implementing our mandate of transporting government officials to far flung areas, ballot papers to hard to reach places as well respond to emergencies whenever we are called upon. Acting PS don’t hesitate to call on us when need for air services arise,” he said.

Lt.Gen Barry encouraged Air men and women to continue upholding the values of national service above self which he said will help move the nation to greater heights.

He added that discipline and dedication to duty must also be maintained at all times if the officers are to discharge their duties diligently.

And Ms Muyambango who congratulated the ZAF commander on his appointment and for inspiring young people in the province to be disciplined and aim high in life.

“As much as we welcome you as ZAF commander, we also welcome you as a son of the province. Your appointment is an inspiration to young people to aim high in life,” she said.

She said young people lack role models to help shape their behaviour hence the high rate of juvenile delinquencies in society today.

Previous articleIt’s becoming very apparent that Mr. Hichilema and the UPND were not ready to govern, but petition an election
Next articleSenior Chief Puta wants to go to court over the re-demarcation of the border line between Zambia and DRC

1 COMMENT

  1. That’s integrity of a professional man. We will continue DOING THIS AND THAT. No blame games. Wishing our ZAF Commander the best.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 1

Senior Chief Puta wants to go to court over the re-demarcation of the border line between Zambia and DRC

The Bwile Royal Establishment under Senior Chief Puta in Chienge District has disclosed plans to go to court over...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

EU looks forward to cooperation on green partnership with Zambia for sustainable recovery

General News Chief Editor - 4
Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu, has reinterred government’s stance to address climate challenges by strengthening multilateral relations with the European Union (EU). ...
Read more

HH accords Zukas an official funeral

General News Chief Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late Simon Zukas who died at the age of 96 on Monday, September 27,...
Read more

State enters a nolle prosequi in a case against a Police Officer for inciting mutiny

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Chinsali Magistrate Court in Muchinga Province has discontinued court proceedings against Jason Chipepo, a police officer who was charged with ...
Read more

Mposha lauds Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited

General News Chief Editor - 2
Water Development and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha have praised Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited for its investment into value addition and rural livelihoods in Zambia. Mr....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.