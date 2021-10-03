Zambia Airforce ( ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry says his command will continue setting up provincial air defence centres to enhance monitoring of the country’s airspace.

Lt. Gen Barry said the Air force wants to establish its presence in all the 10 provinces of Zambia not only to receive feedback on air aspects but also enhance the welfare of the provinces.

He said the Air force will continue to uphold the territorial integrity of the country’s airspace to keep the Zambian people safe.

He was speaking in Solwezi today when he called on acting Northwestern province Permanent Secretary Beatrice Muyambango.

Lt. Gen Barry who is on his first familiarisation tour of the province following his appointment as ZAF commander, said the Airforce will continue offering Air services in times of emergencies whenever called upon.

“Let me assure you that we will continue implementing our mandate of transporting government officials to far flung areas, ballot papers to hard to reach places as well respond to emergencies whenever we are called upon. Acting PS don’t hesitate to call on us when need for air services arise,” he said.

Lt.Gen Barry encouraged Air men and women to continue upholding the values of national service above self which he said will help move the nation to greater heights.

He added that discipline and dedication to duty must also be maintained at all times if the officers are to discharge their duties diligently.

And Ms Muyambango who congratulated the ZAF commander on his appointment and for inspiring young people in the province to be disciplined and aim high in life.

“As much as we welcome you as ZAF commander, we also welcome you as a son of the province. Your appointment is an inspiration to young people to aim high in life,” she said.

She said young people lack role models to help shape their behaviour hence the high rate of juvenile delinquencies in society today.