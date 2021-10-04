9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 4, 2021
General News
Faceboo,k, WhatsApp and Instagram down worldwide

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down in a major outage.

The three apps – which are owned by Facebook and run on shared infrastructure – all completely stopped working shortly before 5pm. Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

Visitors to the Facebook website simply saw an error page or a message that their browser could not connect. The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during the problems.

