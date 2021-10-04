9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 4, 2021
General News
Copperbelt UPND youth urged to be calm following the suspension of mining activities at the dumpsites

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in the Copperbelt province have been urged to remain calm following the suspension of mining activities at the dumpsite.

UPND Copperbelt youth chairperson Daniel Kamenga said the suspension of mining activities at the dumpsite is meant to allow government to put in place a proper system.

Mr. Kamenga regretted that there were a lot of illegalities at the dumpsite during the PF regime.

He said once a proper mining system is put in place, the young people in Copperbelt province will benefit more from the dumpsite.

He has since urged youths in the Copperbelt province to form and register cooperatives.

Mr. Kamenga said forming of cooperatives will bring about sanity at the mining dumpsite.

He was speaking during a press briefing held at the UPND party secretariat today.

And speaking at the same briefing, Lusaka UPND youth chairperson Anderson Banda said youths are proud and happy with the way government has started rolling out developmental programmes.

Mr. Banda predicted that in the next four years, Zambia is going to a prosperous country.

He said people will regret for not having put President Hakainde Hichilema in office early.

Mr. Banda has since assured the youths that the country is in safe hands as President Hichilema is putting measures in place to ensure that Zambia’s economy is back on right trajectory.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda said the youths in the province will continue rallying behind the leadership of President Hichilema.

He stressed that the aspirations of youths is for the UPND to deliver on the promises it made to the people prior to the August 12 general elections.

