Clatous Chama and two other foreign-based call-ups have arrived at Chipolopolo Zambia’s temporal training base in Cameroon and the Moroccan -based midfielder has admitted time for slipups is over for Chipolopolo in their FIFA World Cup race.

The midfielder from RS Berkane was the first arrival of the nine foreign players summoned for October’s Group B doubleheader qualifier against Equatorial Guinea away on October 7 in Malabo and at home on October 10 in Lusaka.

The doubleheader comes after a September’s mixed fortunes when Chipolopolo started off brightly when they beat Mauritania 2-1 away on September 3 but fell 2-0 at home to leaders Tunisian on September 7.

“Last time we won one and lost one game but that wasn’t our wish and after winning away we suffered the disappointment of losing at home,” Chama said.

“This time around, we are starting away again so we should ensure we win away but should not slip up again in the home game but let us take it step by step over the next two games.”

Other Monday arrivals at Zambia’s transit camp in Douala were midfielder Rally Bwalya of Tanzanian champions Simba SC and Russian-based striker Evans Kangwa of Arsenal Tula.

Leicester City attacker Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala of Glasgow Rangers are set to arrive in Cameroon on Tuesday before the team makes the short flight to Malabo on Wednesday where the remaining five overseas calups will join them.

Chipolopolo heads into match-day-three second in Group B on 3 points, three less than Tunisia.

Equatorial Guinea also have 3 points and are third while Mauritania are bottom on zero points.