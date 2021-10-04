Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says government will continue to support institutions that are making efforts in improving the provision of quality health care to the people of Zambia.

Mr Mweetwa said government wants Universities and colleges that are offering health and science education to equip learners with necessary competences that will help drive the country forward.

The Provincial Minister was speaking in Chikankata when he officiated at the first ever graduation ceremony for South valley University.

ZANIS reports that 30 students graduated from the field of nursing and bio medical science.

And South Valley University Vice Chancellor Professor Trevor Kaile stated that the University is committed to equipping young Zambians with relevant skills in order to bring economic development to the country

Professor Kaile said the University prides itself as the only institution countrywide that is offering online distance education in nursing and biomedical programs.

He said the University believes that science education can bring about innovation which in turn can bring development and community transformation.