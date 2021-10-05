FAZ have confirmed that influential midfielder Enock Mwepu is ruled out for this week’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier doubleheader against Equatorial Guinea.

The Brighton midfielder and Chipolopolo captain will not travel for the Group B away and home dates against Equatorial Guinea due to a groin injury he sustained a fortnight ago.

Mwepu has so far missed two games for his English club due to his injury.

“He will miss both ties on October 7 and October 10 due to the injury,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“We have enough cover from the players that the coaches have called and we hope they can rise to the occasion and fill the boots that Mwepu has left who is also the teams’ captain.”

Mwepu’s absence means Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi will only have seven overseas call-ups for the October 7 away date in Malabo and the final leg in Lusaka on October 10.

Meanwhile, 14 home-based players who have been holding a six-day training camp in Cameroon since Thursday were joined in Douala on Monday by Clatous Chama of RS Berkane of Morocco, Evans Kangwa of Arsenal Tula in Russia and Rally Bwalya of Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

“More players are expected to join today (Tuesday) goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe of Baroka FC in South Africa, defender Tandi Mwape of TP Mazembe, Lubambo Musonda of Horsens in Denmark and Patson Daka of Leicester City,”Mungala said.

Zambia will leave Cameroon on Wednesday and take a 45 minute flight from Yaoundé to Malabo ahead of Thursdays’ match-day-three clash away in Malabo.

Mungala said Chipolopolo will later depart Equatorial Guinea immediately after Thursday evening’s game on a chartered flight to Lusaka.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 6

02/10/2021

Power Dynamos 0-Kafue Celtic 0

Indeni 1(Lawrence Mwenga 80′)-Nkana 1(Alex Ngonga 31′)

Chambishi 0-Green Buffaloes 2 (Patrick Mambwe 16′, Friday Samu 54′)

Kabwe Warriors 2(Twiza Chaibela 34′, Jimmy Ndhlovu 67′)-Konkola Blades 1(Saviour Konkola 42′)

Nkwazi 1(Pride Mwansa 80′)-Forest Rangers 1(Jonathan Munalula 50′)

Zanaco 0-Prison Leopards 0



03/10/2021

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Collins Sikombe 66′)-Buildcon 1(Lubinda Mundia 3′)

Red Arrows 1(Chrispin Sakulanda 20′)-Green Eagles 0

POSTPONED:

Zesco United-Kansanshi Dynamos



2021 COSAFA WOMENS CUP

GROUP C

03/10/2021

Zambia 3(Margaret Belemu 45′, Grace Chanda 66′, Mary Wilombe 84′)

Eswatini 1 (Celiwe Nkambule 56′) Uganda 5 (Joan Nabirye 15′, Riticia Nabbosa 26′, Sandra Nabweteme 62′, Hasifah Nassuna 73′, 75′)

30/09/2021

Namibia 0- Uganda 0

Zambia 5 (Ochumba Lubandji 24′, 75’, 77’, Margaret Belemu 58’, Esther Mukwasa 81) Eswatini 0

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 6

02/10/2021

Young Green Eagles 1-1 KYSA

(Thomas Likafi 23’/Ashed Mwale 70′)

Napsa Stars 1-1 MUZA

(Simon Nkhata 35’/Mandra Muleya 70″)



03/10/2021

Kitwe United 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

(Macha Siamasamu 33′)

City of Lusaka 5-1 Luapula Green Eagles

Police College 0-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Steve Mwanza 85′)

Lumwana Radiants 0-0 Quattro Kalumbila

Gomes 2-1 Young Green Buffaloes

(Wilson Chisala 16′, Gabriel Nkole 74′ /Kaunda Chileshe 52′)

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

(George Kalunga 11’/Christian Saile 79’pen)

Jumulo 1-1 Trident

(Charles Kaluluma Banda 7′ /Fred Mwiche 85′)

