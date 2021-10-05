9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Hold us accountable after 100 days- Mutati

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Hold us accountable after 100 days- Mutati
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says the Ministry of Technology and Science, will in the next few days unveil a plan which sets out what it intends to do within a hundred days.

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati said this will include the setting up of platforms for engagement with a variety of stakeholders who include youths, the Diaspora and the private sector.

Mr Mutati made the remarks during a Zoom forum that was jointly hosted by the Zambian Embassy in Berlin and the Zambia German Association, a voluntary body of Zambians living in the Federal Republic of Germany.

He stated that President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to enhancing Technology and Science because of its overarching role in national development.

Mr Mutati explains that the President has established, for the first time in Zambia, the Ministry of Technology and Science to actualize his commitment.

“We are giving ourselves the target of one hundred days so that we are held accountable”, Mr. Mutati said.

He said the Ministry would like to address past bottlenecks in the uptake of input from various stakeholders for purposes of enhancing the quality of public policy.

The Zoom meeting brought together Zambian students in Germany and the Czech Republic who are pursuing studies in Information and Communication Technology, environmental sciences, robotics, economics, agriculture, medicine, among others.

The meeting was intended to facilitate exchange of what the students were doing and what the Ministry of Technology, on the other hand, was pursuing following which a formal channel of communication could be established.

During the interaction, the Ministry learnt that there were some students who were involved in surgical robotics, robotics that could be used in the agricultural sector and many other sectors across the economic spectrum.

The students hoped the Ministry could make a difference by demonstrating that they could take on board the knowledge shared as opposed to what they complained would happen in the past where their contributions would be completely ignored thus stunting the development of the country.

In her remarks, Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary, Kayula Siame assured the students of her Ministry’s commitment saying it was mutual thereby placing an equal weight of responsibility on the students as well.

Giving the background to the zoom meeting, Minister Counselor at the Zambian Embassy, Dorcas Chileshe said the Berlin Mission had taken time to study the United Party of National Development (UPND) Manifesto to understand the government’s policy trajectory.

“We identified a number of policies and sectors which we then linked to those we have here in Germany, in the process identifying strategic opportunities for Zambia,” Mrs. Chileshe said.

She said Technology and Science is a huge sector in Germany which offers Zambia an opportunity to draw lessons from and possible enhanced technical cooperation within the context of the relations between the two countries.

This is contained in a statement issued By First Secretary- Press and Public Relations, Kellys Kaunda at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin, Germany.

Previous articleZANEC salutes teachers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Hold us accountable after 100 days- Mutati

The government says the Ministry of Technology and Science, will in the next few days unveil a plan which...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

IMF tells HH to move faster on economic reforms

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
The International Monetary Fund has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to urgently take steps restore economic sustainability while protecting the vulnerable and creating more inclusive...
Read more

ZRA says Tax on Gaming and Betting not new, but Peter Sinkamba disagrees on the threshold

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has said that the law on gaming and betting being taxed at 20 percent of winnings is not new. ZRA...
Read more

Government to re-launch Covid-19 vaccination programme

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that government will relaunch the Covid-19 vaccination programme on Thursday, October 7 2021. Ms Masebo said the much-anticipated...
Read more

Sean Tembo advises UPND not to dissolve parastatals boards if they are not ready to appoint new ones

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Economic Progress (PeP)President Sean Tembo has said that President Hakainde Hichilema and his United Party for National Development (UPND) administration should stop dissolving boards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.