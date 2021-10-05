Kitwe City council Town Clerk Mbulo Seke says the council will next week start arresting and prosecuting people buying merchandise from undesignated trading places in an effort to curb street vending.

The Town Clerk says the move is in view of the observed unhealthy customer behaviour of preferring to buy from streets instead designated trading places, and also recent announcement by Local government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo that the State will not tolerate street vending.

Mr. Seke observed that the preference by customers to buy from the streets is what is promoting street vending, street littering and loss of revenue in the markets.

“Under the law, any person found buying goods or merchandise from undesignated places or streets shall be liable on conviction to a fine of 666.67 penalty units or K200,” Mr. Seke said.

And Mr. Seke has stated that the council has secured 841 trading stands that are on offer to traders in Chisokone market.

He said priority will be given to the street vendors operating from Independence Avenue, Matuka Avenue, Obote, Kabelenga, Enos Chomba, Langashe and Chisokone One Way.

He further explained that the deadline for registration and allocation of the available market spaces is Monday 11th October 2021 at 17:00 hours.

“The Local Authority has secured 340 stands in Chisokone B market shelters, 30 stands at the Green market, 21 stands at Olympic and 450 stands at Chisokone A, making a total of 841 spaces available in Chisokone market alone against a self-imposed street vending population of 819,” Mr Seke explained.

Mr. Seke warned that those who will be found selling on the streets when there are spaces available in the market after the deadline will be taken to court.

Two weeks ago during the installation of Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya, Local government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo warned that government will not tolerate street vending but he instructed the council to first avail trading spaces to those trading on the street after which the law should take its cause on those that will not comply.