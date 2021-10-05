Patriotic Front party vice president Hon. Given Lubinda has said that the former ruling party will not be intimidated by President Hakainde Hichilema’s threats.

Speaking when he drummed up support for the PF Chisamba council chairperson candidate Alice Siabula, Hon. Lubinda said President Hichilema should focus on delivering on his campaign promises instead of threatening the PF.

“President Hichilema’s threats on the PF does not hold water. We will not be cowed. If he wants he should arrest us all. Zambia is for all of us,” Hon. Lubinda said.

Hon. Lubinda, the former Justice Minister said many Zambians are regretting voting for the UPND because of Backtracking on most of its campaign promises.

“UPND won based on fake promises and President Bally is backtracking on most of his promises. Farmers are waiting to buy a 50 kg fertilizer at K250, youths are waiting to be employed. Zambians have really been fixed,” Hon. Lubinda said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda said farmers risk having their maize going to waste following government delay in supplying sacks and paying for the maize that have already been delivered to FRA depots.

Hon. Lubinda also said the delay in delivering Fertilizer and other inputs will have adverse effects on the 2021/2022 farming season.

“Farmers have not been paid and most farmers stand to lose out because their maize risks going to waste because of shortages of sacks and delay by the FRA to buy and pay for the maize delivered to them,” he said.

“By now PF would have delivered Fertilizer to Farmers and Bally should also deliver the 12 bags of fertilizer as promised during campaigns,” he said.

And Hon. Lubinda urged the people of Chisamba to vote for the PF candidate Alice Siabula in the October 21 council chairperson by-election.

He said the PF has a proper track record which is there for all Zambians to see.