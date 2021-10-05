9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Unbeaten Shepolopolo Advance to COSAFA Womens Cup Semifinals

Shepolopolo have qualified to the semifinals of the COSAFA Women’s Championship after winning Group C with a perfect record.

Zambia on Tuesday afternoon edged guests Uganda 1-0 in their final group match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to book a semifinal date against Tanzania.

Captain and striker Grace Chanda propelled Zambia to their third straight victory at the competition with a 37th minute goal.

Zambia have won Group C with nine points having defeated Eswatini 5-0 and Namibia 3-0 in the first two group matches.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s semifinal clash against Tanzania is on Thursday at 12h00.

Hosts South Africa will face Malawi in the second semifinal match at 15h00.

