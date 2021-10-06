The government has warned employers against the mistreatment of domestic workers.

Labour and Social Security Minister, Brenda Tambatamba says employers who do not adhere to labour laws and mistreat their workers will be punished in accordance with the law.

Speaking in Lusaka today, during an event to mark World Day for Decent Work which falls tomorrow, Ms. Tambatamba has since announced that the Ministry has established a call centre where cases of abuse against would-be offenders can be reported.

Ms Tambatamba has since urged the public to utilize the toll-free line.

And the Minister urged domestic workers to join the labour movement, in order for them to be protected against mistreatment by their employers.

“They should instead report any issues of ill-treatment, abuse by the necessary authorities. I am aware that there are two unions of domestic workers in Zambia, we encourage domestic workers to join any of these unions, such that they have a mechanism to bargain collectively with employers as not belonging to a union makes them vulnerable,” Ms Tambatamba said.

Speaking at the same event, International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director, George Ukuto called on the government to institute a technical committee to ratify the ILO convention 189 which guarantees the rights of domestic workers.

“We are urging Zambia to consider ratification of this convention and also domestication of the legal provisions of this convention,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia FFTUZ, President Chingati Msiska emphasized that the implementation of the decent work programme in Zambia needs to be on top of the agenda.

World Day for Decent Work falls tomorrow under the theme: “Decent work for domestic workers starts now,”