Wednesday, October 6, 2021
General News
Updated:

The Government has released 2021 Constituency Development Funds to all constituencies-Garry Nkombo

By Chief Editor
Government has disbursed the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to all the 156 constituencies in the country.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has therefore advised both the new and returning members of parliament to acquaint themselves with the CDF Act of 2018.

Mr. Nkombo, who called for prudent utilisation of the funds, emphasised that transparency, accountability and equity are among the principles that should be embraced when using the funds.

He said this today when delivering his ministerial statement on the allocation of the Constituency Development Fund in the National Assembly.

“All the constituencies have received the allocation and this calls for strict follow up of the guidelines as prescribed in the CDF Act of 2018 and failure to do so will attract the wrath of the law enforcement agencies. Transparency, accountability and equity should be among the principles to be observed,” he said.

The Local Government and Rural Development Minister, who is also Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, said implementers of the fund should prioritise completing old CDF projects before embarking on new ones.

He has since urged new Members of Parliament (MPs) to fully complete developmental projects that were initiated by their predecessors in order to attain maximum value for money.

Mr. Nkombo has meanwhile warned Members of Parliament to desist from interfering with the utilisation of the CDF.

Meanwhile, Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita asked whether the government has plans to check the competencies of council workers and increase the CDF allocation.

In response, Mr. Nkombo underscored that government will professionalise the local government and will consider increasing the CDF from the current K1.4 million.

  1. You inherited the government with empty treasury; so where did the money come from? These are some of the things you must clarify…………………. is it from kaloba or Tax!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! explain not just allocating funds from empty treasury!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. Musa – CDF is imbedded in the budget…do you people not hear HH say that more than 80% of our budget goes to debt servicing and civil service salaries?

  3. Constituency Development Funds (CDF) needs to audited …all this money just ends up with MP’s proxy companies, I have seen MPs going back to their constituencies with bundles of cash and this was not a ruling party MP…anywhere were one is able to hold cash there is always high probability of committing malpractices.

