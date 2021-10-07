Social media blogger Chitambala Mwewa who runs a facebook page called Simon Mwewa Lane has been slapped with two offences of libel and cyber bullying of Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu.

In count one it is alleged that Chitambala published words which were untrue on his Facebook page.

The words in question are said to have intended to bring the name of Ms. Lungu into contempt and ridicule.

In the second count it is alleged that Chitambala attack and bullied Tasila using the cyberspace.

This is according to the indictment filed at the Lusaka Magistrate court.

According to the document Mr. Chitambala is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Ms. Lungu is being represented by Lusaka Lawyers Makeba Lungu and Jonas Zimba.

Mr. Zimba told ZNBC News that he and Mr. Zulu will prosecute the matter after getting permission from the DPP.