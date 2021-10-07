President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to take responsibility in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated.

Speaking during the re-launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign at OYDC Sports Development Centre – in Lusaka today, President said getting vaccinated is a matter of urgency for all.

The Head of State said Government has set a target to have at least 70 percent of the population vaccinated in order to bring the pandemic under control.

He said this must be done to save lives and the economy.

President Hichilema stated that Covid vaccines work and called for a stop to the notion that they are not effective.

He said he has provided leadership at household level by getting vaccinated together with his family and that he expects other family units to do likewise.

President Hichilema reiterated Government’s commitment to manage the Covid 19 pandemic better and that it is already doing so with the appointment of the Covid 19 Advisor to provide technical advice.

And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said the Ministry of Health is taking appropriate measures to ensure the country is ready for a possible outbreak of the 4th wave by increasing the response capacity of the country.

Ms. Masebo urged members of the public who are not yet vaccinated against Covid 19 to reconsider their stance and get immunized.

Ms. Masebo also thanked the US Government for committing itself to supplying 1 point 6 million doses of Covid-19 to Zambia.

And United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio said vaccines have been proven to be safe and that countries that have rolled out massive vaccination programs have seen a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Dr. Mar Gadio applauded President Hichilema for his personal advocacy for Covid-19 vaccination and that there is need to push the agenda further to ensure that all citizens get vaccinated.

She pledged the UN family’s commitment to supporting Zambia’s fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said the re-launch of the Covid vaccination has come at the right time as the country anticipates the fourth wave.

Ms. Mulyata said vaccination hesitancy by members of the public has negatively hampered the immunization program.

She said it is the hope of the Government that the re-launch of the vaccination campaign drive will improve vaccination demand and uptake in the country.

Meanwhile, Ms. Masebo led other Government officials in getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

And in delivering a vote of thanks, House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Luembe thanked President Hichilema for leading the re-launch of the Covid vaccination campaign.

Senior Chief Luembe said this has given a boost to the immunization program as it is being led at the highest level of leadership.

The traditional leader said the re-launch serves as a timely reminder for all citizens to get vaccinated.