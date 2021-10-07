Shepolopolo will face hosts South Africa in the third and fourth match of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

South Africa on Thursday afternoon lost 2-3 to Malawi in the second semifinal match to book a bronze medal clash against Zambia.

The Zambian women earlier in the lunchtime semifinals succumbed to a 3-2 post-match penalties loss to Tanzania after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

This was Zambia’s first loss at the regional championship having reached the semifinals with three straight wins from Group C.

Meanwhile, Malawi will face Tanzania in the final on Saturday.