Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship by Tanzania at the semifinal stage.

The Zambian women on Thursday afternoon succumbed to a 3-2 post-match penalties loss to Tanzania after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Elizabeth Mupeso and Agness Musase converted their spot-kicks for Zambia while Margaret Belemu, Lushomo Mweemba and Ochumba Oseke Lubanji missed.

Tanzania converted through Lunyamila, Suleimani and Tukumbuke while Amina Ally missed.

This was Zambia’s first loss at the regional championship having reached the semifinals with three straight wins from Group C.

Tanzania took a 17th minute lead thanks to an own goal by Zambia defender Lushomo Mweemba.

Zambia captain Grace Chanda pushed in the equaliser on 69 minutes to take the game to the penalties.

Meanwhile, Zambia will fight for bronze on Sunday against losers of the second semifinal match between hosts South Africa and Malawi.