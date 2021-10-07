9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Tanzania Ends Shepolopolo’s COSAFA Womens Cup Final Dream

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Tanzania Ends Shepolopolo's COSAFA Womens Cup Final Dream
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship by Tanzania at the semifinal stage.

The Zambian women on Thursday afternoon succumbed to a 3-2 post-match penalties loss to Tanzania after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Elizabeth Mupeso and Agness Musase converted their spot-kicks for Zambia while Margaret Belemu, Lushomo Mweemba and Ochumba Oseke Lubanji missed.

Tanzania converted through Lunyamila, Suleimani and Tukumbuke while Amina Ally missed.

This was Zambia’s first loss at the regional championship having reached the semifinals with three straight wins from Group C.

Tanzania took a 17th minute lead thanks to an own goal by Zambia defender Lushomo Mweemba.

Zambia captain Grace Chanda pushed in the equaliser on 69 minutes to take the game to the penalties.

Meanwhile, Zambia will fight for bronze on Sunday against losers of the second semifinal match between hosts South Africa and Malawi.

Previous articleMove by President Hichilema to Place Anti-Corruption Commission unit under his office raises concern

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Tanzania Ends Shepolopolo’s COSAFA Womens Cup Final Dream

Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship by Tanzania at the semifinal stage. The Zambian women on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Hope to Revive 2022 Qatar Race on Thursday

Sports sports - 5
Chipolopolo Zambia return to 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action on Thursday when they battle to restart their Group B hopes away to Equatorial...
Read more

Unbeaten Shepolopolo Advance to COSAFA Womens Cup Semifinals

Sports sports - 4
Shepolopolo have qualified to the semifinals of the COSAFA Women's Championship after winning Group C with a perfect record. Zambia on Tuesday afternoon edged guests...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Chipolopolo Suffer Mwepu Set-back

Sports sports - 0
FAZ have confirmed that influential midfielder Enock Mwepu is ruled out for this week’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier doubleheader against...
Read more

Clatous Chama Joins Chipolopolo Camp in Cameroon

Sports sports - 0
Clatous Chama and two other foreign-based call-ups have arrived at Chipolopolo Zambia’s temporal training base in Cameroon and the Moroccan -based midfielder has admitted...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.