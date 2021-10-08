9.5 C
Education is key to success-Siakalima

Minister of Education, Douglas Siakalima says the success of a nation emanates from an education citizenry.

Mr. Siakalima said meaningful development stems from education, which he said is an equalizer for both the rich and the poor people in society.

He said this in Kalumbila district today when he handed over classroom blocks at Kisasa secondary and Mutuba community schools.

The minister said he is impressed with the partnership of stakeholders in Kalumbila district among the Kalumbila town council, the mine and the community.

“I am impressed with the partnership between the mines, council and the community as this demonstrates public private partnership,” he said.

Mr. Siakalima further said he is happy that the project of building classroom blocks has only taken one year to complete.

He has since promised to ensure that the school has adequate human resource in terms of teachers.

Speaking earlier, Kalumbila Mine Assistant General Manager, Junior Keyser said one of the most valuable resources at the mine is human resource.

“The company cannot operate effectively without an educated and dedicated human resource and we appreciate that the building blocks for our human resource is education,” Mr. Keyser said

He said that is why Kalumbila Mine, through its cooperate social responsibility, has built Mutuba community school block and Kisasa secondary school blocks at a total cost of K1.74 million.

And Kalumbila Town Council Chairperson, Shadrick Munjunga said the local authority also constructed the classroom block at Kisasa day secondary school from locally generated funds amounting to K438, 596.

Mr. Munjunga said the council decided to construct the classroom block in order to supplement government efforts.

“Education is the foundation for development no wonder we are supporting government,” he said

Meanwhile, Kisasa day secondary school Parents Teachers Association chairman, Ephraim Kanganjo has thanked the various stakeholders who built classroom blocks and VIP toilets.

Previous articleZambia off the UK Red List

