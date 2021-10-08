Patriotic Front vice president Hon. Given Lubinda has advised party members to get over the electoral defeat and focus on reorganizing the party.

Addressing party officials in Solwezi, Hon. Lubinda said the PF must not be allowed to die because it is the only formidable opposition party capable of providing checks and balances to the UPND Government.

He said the country risks sliding into dictatorship if the former ruling party is allowed to die.

Hon. Lubinda the former justice minister added that the regrouping of the PF is giving President Hichilema sleepless nights, the reason he keeps on issuing threats to the former ruling party.

The former Kabwata lawmaker also advised PF members against engaging in any form of intra party wrangles as this is a recipe for anarchy.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda some PF members are hiding not because they stole money but for fear of what they might done to fellow members.

” They are killing us and you are right I know of a lot of our members who are in hiding, they are hiding, ba constituency chairman they are hiding not because they have money no, some of them are hiding for fear of what they did..ulya I troubled him limbi balanjipaya,” Hon. Lubinda said.

And Hon. Lubinda said it is a matter of time before the PF rises again.

” Falling is the nature of life and we are rising again. We need to learn from our mistakes and do an introspection,” Hon. Lubinda said