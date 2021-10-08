9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 8, 2021
General News
Updated:

Zambia off the UK Red List

By Chief Editor
British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has confirmed that Zambia will from Monday October 11, 2021 be removed from the UK red list of Covid 19 affected Countries whose citizens cannot enter the United Kingdom.

Mr. Wooley has thanked the Zambian government for the good collaboration which has made this decision to be possible.

“I know how difficult the last 10 months were for so many who rely on Zambia UK links. Grateful to Zambian government including Health Minister Sylvia Masebo and the Ministry of Health including the Zambia Public Health Institute for close collaboration that made today’s decision possible,” Mr Wooley tweeted.

“By 4am 11 Oct, we will also lift our Covid-19 Zambia travel advisory, paving the way for UK business leaders and tourists to return to Zambia. We are working at pace with the Ministry of Health to recognise certificates for Covid vaccines administered here in Zambia. More news on that soon I hope.”

And President Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed the news that Zambia is no longer on the red list of Covid19 countries.

“Following the relaunch of the vaccination drive today, the UK High Commissioner to Zambia announced this development. As Zambians, we can now travel to the United Kingdom normally and this positive news also means Zambia’s beautiful national parks are now open for business to tourists coming from the UK,” President Hichilema said.

“We continue to urge all Zambians to get vaccinated as we strengthen our relationships with our neighbours and strategic partners around the world.”

