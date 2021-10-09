By Venus N Msyani

It is a provoking and hurting conversation but worth repeating. People who condemn involving president Hakainde Hichilema name in past corruption conversations should pay attention. This is just a beginning.

Very soon most past corruption conversations in the country will bear president Hakainde Hichilema name. Especially on social media.

Because president Hakainde wants to recover everything stolen from the people of Zambia and the genesis of corruption in the country is the 1990s privatization process, investigations may lead to that period.

Zambians don’t agree on who stole this or that during privatization process of state-owned assets in the 1990, but all agree that properties were stolen during the process.

To complete investigations on such properties president Hakainde help will be needed. Not as a suspect or guilt person but as someone who participated on the 1990s privatization process.

When that happen, every corruption conversation in the country will bear HH name. It is then when the suggestion for amnesty on past corruption will make sense.

Amnesty will put a stop to such. Will completely deleted the past from the mind of Zambians in relation to past corruption.

Meanwhile, president Hichilema has done well by pledging a better democracy where people’s voices and rights are freely exercised. However, the pledge is nothing if the president chooses to be silent on people who cross the line to defend him.

It is doing the same mistake his predecessor did. President Edgar Lungu welcomed criticism but failed to denounce people around him who bullied, threatened, and abused his critics.

Despite his openness to criticism, Zambia witnessed countless unnecessary arrests under president Lungu government. HH seems to lean on a similar path.

Lately, PeP president Sean Tembo has been very vocal. He has thrown several critiques at HH and to defend the president, UPND youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso was quoted publicly threatening Sean Tembo that youth around the country will rise against him if he doesn’t stop issuing careless and unwarranted attacks on president Hichilema.

The president needed to be quick to condemn such behavior. Apology if he did condemn.