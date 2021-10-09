Dismissed Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has urged workers at the authority not to lower the bar despite his departure.

Mr Chanda has appealed to the workers to continue working with the same determination and commitment adding that the country desperately needs revenues.

He further urged then to support the new commissioner general as the authority is critical to the success of government.

“Let me take this early opportunity to thank you for the teamwork and the results we collectively achieved in the last 5 years of my contract. There is no doubt ZRA has been transformed and it’s contribution to the nation is evident.

Please note that the position of CG is a Presidential appointment and the decision by the new President is perfectly in order. I will personally thank him for the opportunity to work with him for a few days in my new contract,” Mr Chanda said.

President Hakainde Hichilema has relieved Mr Chanda of his duties in exercise of his powers in accordance with Section 19 (3) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act, Chapter 321 of the Laws of Zambia read with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia.

The President has since appointed Mr Dingani Banda as the new Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General pursuant to Section 19 (l) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act, Chapter 321 of the Laws of Zambia.