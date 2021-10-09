9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 9, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Ex ZRA boss Kingsley Chanda’s farewell message, don’t lower the bar

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Ex ZRA boss Kingsley Chanda’s farewell message, don’t lower the bar
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Dismissed Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has urged workers at the authority not to lower the bar despite his departure.

Mr Chanda has appealed to the workers to continue working with the same determination and commitment adding that the country desperately needs revenues.

He further urged then to support the new commissioner general as the authority is critical to the success of government.

“Let me take this early opportunity to thank you for the teamwork and the results we collectively achieved in the last 5 years of my contract. There is no doubt ZRA has been transformed and it’s contribution to the nation is evident.

Please note that the position of CG is a Presidential appointment and the decision by the new President is perfectly in order. I will personally thank him for the opportunity to work with him for a few days in my new contract,” Mr Chanda said.

President Hakainde Hichilema has relieved Mr Chanda of his duties in exercise of his powers in accordance with Section 19 (3) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act, Chapter 321 of the Laws of Zambia read with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia.

The President has since appointed Mr Dingani Banda as the new Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General pursuant to Section 19 (l) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act, Chapter 321 of the Laws of Zambia.

Previous articlePresident Hakainde Hichilema Fires ZRA Chief Kingsley Chanda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Ex ZRA boss Kingsley Chanda’s farewell message, don’t lower the bar

Dismissed Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has urged workers at the authority not to lower the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hakainde Hichilema Fires ZRA Chief Kingsley Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda with immediate effect. In a statement released to the media by his...
Read more

Placing Investigative Wings Under office of the President does not take away the independence of their operations-Vice President

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that placing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) under the office...
Read more

President Hichilema resolved on FIC,DEC,ACC autonomy

Headlines editor - 28
President Hichilema has pledged to not interfere in the operations of investigative wings and government institutions. This is according to a press statement released by...
Read more

Move by President Hichilema to Place Anti-Corruption Commission unit under his office raises concern

Headlines Chief Editor - 51
The Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice Director Isaac Mwanza has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider his decision to formally put the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.