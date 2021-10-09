President Hakainde Hichilema has been asked to perform more action than words in granting the independence to Anti-Corruption Commission, Public Protector and the Anti-Financial and Economic Crimes Commission which have been which have been placed under his office.
Welcoming the non-interference stance in the operations of ACC, DEC and FIC the Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice said President Hakainde Hichilema must free these institutions to run independently as required by the Constitution.
Center Director Isaac Mwanza reminded the United Party for National Development that they were elected on the basis that they will strengthen the rule of law and break away from past practices in which institutions which the Constitution requires to be independent are placed under another office.
“Our view is that the UPND administration must avoid the temptation of justifying their actions and decisions that violate the Constitution based on past similar actions by the UNIP, MMD and PF regime,” said Mwanza.
Articles 216(b) and 238(1) of the Constitution as amended in 2016 require that self-accounting Commissions such as the ACC are not only subject to the control of a person or an authority in the performance of its functions but must also be independent.
Mr. Mwanza said President Hichilema has an early opportunity to do things differently by removing the ACC and Public Protector from his office.
“By now the UPND should have learned a lesson from past regimes on the dangers of keeping these institutions under his office,” said Mwanza.
The Center said once key institutions such as ACC, DEC, FIC, and the public protector are robbed of their real independence from the President and other Executive offices, they abuse themselves or become abused towards impressing the President by targeting the corruption crusade against perceived enemies to those in power rather than work professionally.
I think you will find that he will not seat comfortably with his own words. The president of Zambia has too much power and some of these powers need to be separated and strengthened. Some of his good intentions may disappear because of poor delivery from his subordinates. His own party is not listening to him because they are still drunk with the euphoria of winning an elections. This party was never ready to govern, theirs was to cause trouble and it’s that same trouble that will come back to haunt them.
Haha we told you. How do you move institutions like that to be controlled under the president. A big difference between moving RDA and moving investigative wings to state House. This is a way for hh to ensure that his party officials are covered and not investigated once they start stealing. It seems to me like hh has no idea what he is doing. Let him swallow pride and seek counsel from EC Lungu