Saturday, October 9, 2021
Shepolopolo Beat South Africa to Win COSAFA Womens Cup Bronze

Shepolopolo have won bronze at the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship after beating hosts South Africa in the third and fourth playoffs.

Zambia on Saturday edged South Africa 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Lushomo Mweemba, Esther Namukwasa,Ochumba Lubanji and Milika Limwanya converted Zambia’s spot kicks as Patricia Lampi missed hers.

Banyana Banyana missed their spot kicks through Cesane and Holweni while Van Wyk Ballot, Salgado Ballot and
Mokwena converted theirs.

Zambia were denied an outright win when Sibulele Holweni equalised for South Africa 14 minutes away from full time.

Holweni cancelled Lubanji 20th minute goal in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side will come back home with four wins and one loss recorded against Tanzania in the semifinals.

Zambia, who were unbeaten in regulation time, scored ten goals and conceded only two times.

Previous articleThe dismissal of ZRA Director General Dr. Kingsley Chanda gets Condemnation

