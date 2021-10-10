9.5 C
Chipolopolo’s Qatar Dreams End With Two Games in Hand

Chipolopolo’s 2022 Qatar World Cup hopes are over after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 home draw by Equatorial Guinea in the 2021 FIFA World Cup qualifier played on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

With two matches left to play in Group B, third placed Zambia can only attain 10 points in their remaining two games while leaders Tunisia had 9 points by press-time heading into their match-day-four game away to bottom placed Mauritania whom they beat 3-0 in the first leg in Rades on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea denied Zambia victory when they equalised two minutes away from full time.

Federico Bicoro cancelled out Fashion Sakala’s 65th minute goal to frustrate the home crowd.

Zambia had dominated the first half punctuated by missed chances.

Sakala came close to putting Zambia in the lead when he watched his header go wide after 27 minutes.

Four minutes later Sakala directed his shot at the keeper that went on to deny Rally Bwalya and Clatous Chama before the break.

Guinea have stayed second on seven points and Zambia have four points from four matches played.

