Feature Politics
Updated:

Is placing investigation wings under OP meant to protect president Hakainde Hichilema?

By Chief Editor
By Venus N Msyani

Lately President Hakainde Hichilema approach to corruption has become confusing. It is becoming clear that his administration is ready to abuse the fight against corruption.

The fight seems to target the immediate past government of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Patriotic Front (PF) government.

It is a provoking and hurting conversation but worth repeating. People who condemn involving president Hakainde Hichilema name in corruption conversations should pay attention. This is just a beginning.

HH approach to corruption will soon make every corruption conversation in the country bear his name. Especially on social media.

The president wants to recover everything stolen from the people of Zambia. The genesis of corruption in the country is the 1990s privatization process hence some investigations may lead to that period.

Zambians don’t agree on who stole during privatization process of state-owned assets in the 1990, but they agree that properties were stolen during the process.

To complete investigations on such properties president Hakainde help will be needed. Not as a suspect or guilty person but as someone who participated on the privatization process.

This should help those who misunderstood the author in the article The HH administration should call for amnesty on the past corruption.

Placing investigation wings under the Office of the President seems to be meant to protect president Hakainde Hichilema from such investigations.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) are now under the office of the President.

To my understanding, these investigative wings will now operate under the President guidance. The question is, does it mean president Hakainde Hichilema will have to self-investigate if needed?

No doubt HH effort to fight past corruption will continue to face hiccups. He should call for amnesty on the past corruption to avoid being misunderstood.

