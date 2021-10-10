9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 10, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Public health Inspectors suspend mining activities at Chinese Owned Mine

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Public health Inspectors suspend mining activities at Chinese Owned Mine
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Public health Inspectors have suspended operations and mining activities at Sezic Resources Company Limited due to non-compliance with the occupational health and safety measures.

This came to light yesterday when the public health Inspectors from Ministry of Health and the Council led by acting District Director of Health, Terrence Chookwe carried out a routine inspection to ascertain whether the company was complying with the requirements of the occupational health and safety act in Sinazongwe district.

The Health Inspectors found that workers at the mine were working without wearing complete personal protective equipment such as work suits, safety shoes, gloves, respirators among them.

It was further discovered that the company has not employed a safety officer and environmental officer to help ensure safety and environmental standards are followed.

Speaking after the inspection of the mine, Sinazongwe Health Promotions Officer Owen Malao suspended the mines’ operations indefinitely until the company meet the safety requirements.

“The decision by health Inspectors to suspend operations and mining activities at Sezic Resources Company Limited is due to findings after inspection such as lack of toilets, safe clean drinking water for employees, no personal protective equipment provided and non-implementation of environmental measures to avert the negative impacts of mining activities in the mine and surrounding villages”, he said.

He said the suspension of the mine is in accordance with the laws of the country under occupational health and safety Act.

Mr Malao said further inspection will be conducted to check if the company will follow all the safety and environmental requirements, upon which the company can resume operations.

And one of the employees who spoke to ZANIS said the company pays them K25 per day and are subjected to work without getting leave or observing public holidays.

Mr Kallen Sikaonga narrated that workers are given K6 for lunch and if an employee misses work for a day, they are fired instantly.

“The company is not implementing the minimum wage Statutory Instrument and other labour laws hence subjecting workers to harsh conditions” he said.

And Chipo Munkombwe an employee of the mine said in an interview that they were paid their money on the table instead of using bank accounts which results in non-contribution to the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

“We fear for our lives because we are not even contributing to NAPSA and our conditions of work are very poor,” he said.

Mr Munkombwe disclosed that every time authorities such as Public Health Inspectors and other relevant authorities visit the mine site, workers are told to hide or sent home to prevent them from interacting with authorities.

He said this had disadvantaged them because they have not had a chance to report their work conditions.

“We have no Union representation and therefore we are appealing to relevant authorities to come to our aid, authorities such as labour office, occupation health and safety institute, Public Health Inspectors and others to help us so that our health and lives of our families could be protected,” he said.

Meanwhile efforts to get a comment from Sezic Resources Company Limited Manager proved futile as he was reported out of the site.

Previous articleZanaco Beat Nkana to Win First League Game of The 2021/2022 Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Public health Inspectors suspend mining activities at Chinese Owned Mine

Public health Inspectors have suspended operations and mining activities at Sezic Resources Company Limited due to non-compliance with the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The 2022 National Budget needs to address the high cost of production in the farming business -ZNFU

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has expressed optimism that the 2022 National Budget will address the high cost of production in the...
Read more

The dismissal of ZRA Director General Dr. Kingsley Chanda gets Condemnation

Economy Chief Editor - 39
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema's dismissal of Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda with immediate effect and replacing him with Dingani Banda has received contamination...
Read more

Ex ZRA boss Kingsley Chanda’s farewell message, don’t lower the bar

Economy Chief Editor - 42
Dismissed Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has urged workers at the authority not to lower the bar despite his departure. Mr Chanda...
Read more

Lower interest rates on loans, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga tells Banks

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The government has appealed to lending institutions to revise their borrowing conditions and make them favourable for small and medium businesses. Minister of Small...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.