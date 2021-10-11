9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Ndola to soon have a new Mental health hospital with a capacity of 132 beds for admission

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Ndola to soon have a new Mental health hospital with a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) medical superintendent Joseph Musowoya has disclosed that the district will soon commission a new Mental health hospital with a capacity of 132 beds for admission.

Speaking during the commemoration of World mental health Day Dr Musowoya explained that once commissioned, the facility will create a conducive environment for treatment of clients with mental health issues in the district and beyond.

“The structure being used as a department for mental health is old and only has capacity of 62 beds and because the facility has to attend to all patients in need of the service, we over admit. This is the reason why government decided to construct a new modern facility to respond to society needs,” he noted.

Dr. Musowoya further stated that the facility will house a rehabilitation centre, as well as an out-patient department.

Meanwhile, Dr Musowoya has urged the Ndola health club team to work in collaboration with the district health team, towards enhancing advocacy on mental health issues in both rural and urban areas.

He stressed the need to enhance sensitisation, noting the need for people

to know where to access mental health services.

He also emphasized on the need to strike equity when it comes to accessing treatment in various health facilities.

And speaking earlier, Ndola Teaching Hospital, Head of Psychiatric Noah Ng’uni noted with concern, that specialised psychiatrists in the country are not equitably distributed.

Dr. Ng’uni has observed that psychiatrists are concentrated in Lusaka and this has affected provision of service delivery in the district, and has since called for deployment and employment of more specialized psychiatrists, to help manage the prevailing challenges.

Previous articleVAT in Zambia needs to be reformed, We can’t afford a tax that creates debt, Says Kingsley Chanda in his handover notes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Ndola to soon have a new Mental health hospital with a capacity of 132 beds for admission

Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) medical superintendent Joseph Musowoya has disclosed that the district will soon commission a new Mental...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

More than 100,000 people in Eastern Province on AIDS Anti-Retroviral Therapy Treatment

Health Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of Health has disclosed that 105,000 people in Eastern Province have been put on Anti-Retroviral Therapy(ART) treatment. A local Non-Governmental...
Read more

Don’t Drop Guard, COVID-19 is still with us, German and US warns Zambians

Health Chief Editor - 9
Zambians have been urged not to drop guard on following Covid 19 protocols because the global pandemic is still here. German Cooperation, USAID and the...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema Re-launches the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Health Chief Editor - 10
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to take responsibility in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated. Speaking during the re-launch of the Covid-19...
Read more

Masebo urges eligible Zambians to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Health Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has urged the general citizenry to seize the opportunity of the relaunch of Covid-19 vaccination programme tomorrow and get...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.