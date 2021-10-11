Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) medical superintendent Joseph Musowoya has disclosed that the district will soon commission a new Mental health hospital with a capacity of 132 beds for admission.

Speaking during the commemoration of World mental health Day Dr Musowoya explained that once commissioned, the facility will create a conducive environment for treatment of clients with mental health issues in the district and beyond.

“The structure being used as a department for mental health is old and only has capacity of 62 beds and because the facility has to attend to all patients in need of the service, we over admit. This is the reason why government decided to construct a new modern facility to respond to society needs,” he noted.

Dr. Musowoya further stated that the facility will house a rehabilitation centre, as well as an out-patient department.

Meanwhile, Dr Musowoya has urged the Ndola health club team to work in collaboration with the district health team, towards enhancing advocacy on mental health issues in both rural and urban areas.

He stressed the need to enhance sensitisation, noting the need for people

to know where to access mental health services.

He also emphasized on the need to strike equity when it comes to accessing treatment in various health facilities.

And speaking earlier, Ndola Teaching Hospital, Head of Psychiatric Noah Ng’uni noted with concern, that specialised psychiatrists in the country are not equitably distributed.

Dr. Ng’uni has observed that psychiatrists are concentrated in Lusaka and this has affected provision of service delivery in the district, and has since called for deployment and employment of more specialized psychiatrists, to help manage the prevailing challenges.