9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Kawana Applauds Diaspora Contribution To Zambia’s Development

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Kawana Applauds Diaspora Contribution To Zambia's Development
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By By Izai-Zai Ernest Yikona, Lähiradio, Helsinki.

UPND Alliance Media Director Mr Thabo Kawana has affirmed the New Dawn government’s commitment to cooperating with individuals and organisations in the diaspora engaged in activities that help to develop the country and to improve the lives of the people of Zambia.

Speaking in an interview with Tropicana Radio Show, a Zambia-themed programme aired on Lähiradio in Helsinki, Finland last Wednesday, Mr. Kawana explained mechanisms through which Zambians abroad could engage government to assist in these initiatives.

He advised Zambians abroad to work closely with foreign missions.

Organisations like the Global Alliance of Zambian Health Practitioners (GAZHP) and the Organisation of Zambians Living In Australia (OZALIWA) are examples of diaspora initiatives currently active in securing medical equipment for use in Zambia.

“Such initiatives are welcome, and this responsible government which the people voted for will facilitate for such and make it easier for our people so that such equipment is brought into the country, it is transported, and the efforts are well well well appreciated,” he emphasized as he explained the situation with dialysis equipment in the country.

“There are many Zambians who require these services but the machines are not there. Therefore we need as many machines to be put in the centres. I can tell you that we have dialysis units in Lusaka, Chipata, Mansa, Ndola, Kitwe and so on, but completely nothing in Western Province, and the whole of Southern Province we only have in Livingstone,” he explained.

Previous articleKazungula farmers cry for empty grain bags from FRA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Kawana Applauds Diaspora Contribution To Zambia’s Development

By By Izai-Zai Ernest Yikona, Lähiradio, Helsinki. UPND Alliance Media Director Mr Thabo Kawana has affirmed the New Dawn government's...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Is placing investigation wings under OP meant to protect president Hakainde Hichilema?

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
By Venus N Msyani Lately President Hakainde Hichilema approach to corruption has become confusing. It is becoming clear that his administration is ready...
Read more

Every Zambian agree that properties were stolen during the 1990s privatization process

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
By Venus N Msyani It is a provoking and hurting conversation but worth repeating. People who condemn involving president Hakainde Hichilema name in past...
Read more

The regrouping of the PF is giving President Hichilema sleepless nights-Given Lubinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 25
Patriotic Front vice president Hon. Given Lubinda has advised party members to get over the electoral defeat and focus on reorganizing the party. Addressing...
Read more

Max Chongi Issues Apology to Zambians and the SDA Church Adventist

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
Patriotic Front PF Member Max Chongo has issued an apology to Zambians and the Seventh Adventist Church for what he described as all the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.