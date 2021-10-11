Chipolopolo vice Captain Lubambo Musonda is seeing future in the current Chipolopolo squad despite Zambia’s failed Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

With two matches left to play in Group B, third placed Zambia can only attain 10 points in their remaining two games while leaders Tunisia have 10 points after last night’s goalless draw in Mauritania.

Zambia’s World Cup dream ended on Sunday after a frustrating 1-1 home draw against Equatorial Guinea in the fourth Group B qualifier played on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“On our side, I think it is a disappointing result. We wanted maximum points at home and we played our lungs out. We tried, but we wasted a lot of chances,” Musonda said.

“We tried to get an early goal but we were so lucky we had to miss a lot of chances and we came back in the second half and got a goal but we allowed them as well to frustrate us at home.”

Musonda said players gave their best against Equatorial Guinea.

“Apart from that all the players gave their best, they really had the heart to win today and I am sure going forward. There will be a lot of competition in the team and there will be very good results,” he said.

“I cannot really say it is really a problem you know how football is, it is a process like we had the other players who were here and they are now also other young players and they are just coming up and also trying to give their best and to play for the national team we are getting somewhere I think.”

Musonda added:”We will definitely get there if we maintain the same good work patience and a lot of hard work.”