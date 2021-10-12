9.5 C
Kabuswe tells UPND members to be patient with government

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has called on UPND members to be patient with government as it works on delivering on its campaign promises.

Mr. Kabuswe said the UPND Administration wants equal distribution of resources to foster development in the country.

Speaking when he met with UPND party officials in Kalumbila District, Mr. Kabuswe said the Party will not fail to deliver its campaign promises as it already has a roadmap to develop the country and create jobs.

Mr. Kabuswe, who is also Chililabombwe Member of Parliament, warned UPND party officials against intimidating members of the public as it will make the party unpopular in the community.

He challenged UPND officials to spearhead the developmental agenda of the party and not reciprocate the behavior of Party officials from the PF regime.

And North Western Province UPND Chairperson Grandson Katambi said members of the public are eager to start benefiting from the presence of mines in the province.

Colonel Katambi said the province is still lagging in development and high unemployment levels despite having three big mines.

