North-Western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu says government has secured funds to work on all the feeder roads of the various districts in the province.

Mr. Lihefu said government had secured funds through the World Bank and will soon conclude on the issue to start the works.

The Minister said this in Kabompo yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Office of the District Commissioner.

“We know how bad the feeder roads are in all the chiefdoms in the province, so government has already soured some funds through its partners to work on our feeder roads,” Mr. Lihefu said.

He added that the discussions on which roads to start with are still under way as Members of Parliament are yet to agree whether to work on the Kasempa -Mumbwa road or the feeder roads.

Mr Lihefu also said government remains committed to what it promised the people of Zambia and the contents of the national budget will reveal that government meant well for its people.

He stated that people should not politicize with development as most of the things being rumoured were not true.

“Our national budget is ready and will soon be presented, you will know from what is contained that the new dawn government means well for the people of Zambia, so let people not politic with development.

“Who said we can only increase salaries for civil servants after 2026, that is a lie let us just wait and see don’t listen to rumours,” Mr. Lihefu said. F

Meanwhile, acting Kabompo District Commissioner, Hendrix Solochi told the visiting Minister that almost all government departments are faced with a huge challenge of lack of transport including the police service which is making service delivery difficult.

“Honourable minister, lack of transport remains a major challenge in our district as most vehicles are broken down thus only rely on two or three for all government departments,” Mr. Solochi said.

He said law and order is being maintained in spite the number of challenges such as inadequate funding ,staffing ,lack of a police camp and office accommodation.