Government has urged the newly appointed Luapula Province Police Commander Sharon Zulu to ensure professionalism among her officers in the province.

Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika said this is because there are a lot of noted gaps in the Police Service in the region which he said needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

Speaking when the newly appointed Luapula Province Police commanding Officer called on him at his office, Mr Chilundika pointed out that the Police is not there to serve politicians but rather the Zambian people bearing in mind that they are supposed to work with the Government of the day.The Provincial Minister explained that there is a need to sensitize the police officers in the province so that they can improve on their service delivery.

Mr. Chilundika noted that among the things which the police should try to address is the issue surrounding illegal mining of manganese in the province.And Mrs Zulu said she will do her best to ensure that her officers conduct themselves in a professional manner.

Mrs Zulu has since called for people of Luapula Province to continue supporting the Police as they carry out their duties.She took over as Provincial Police Commander from her predecessor is Chilije Nyirenda .