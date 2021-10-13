Zesco United returned from the two-week FIFA international match break on Wednesday to beat Kabwe Warriors 2-0 away in their rescheduled FAZ Super League Week 2 fixture at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium.

The victory saw the defending FAZ Super League champions recover from a loss in their last game played before the break when they were beaten 2-0 away by newcomers Kafue Celtic on September 29 in Lusaka.

That loss ended Zesco’s two-match winning start to the 2021/2022 league season.

Meanwhile, the two sides went into the break scoreless but Zesco defender Solomon Sakala broke the deadlock in the 55th minute.

Kenyan striker Jesse Were scored his first league goal of the season in the 73rd minute to lift Zesco from 10th to fifth place.

Zesco have 9 points from four games played.

They are tied with fourth placed Forest Rangers and are one point behind second placed Buildcon and Nkwazi while leaders Green Buffaloes have 16 points.

The defending FAZ Super League champions are back on the road this Saturday when they make the short trip to Kitwe to play the big Copperbelt derby against Nkana.

Meanwhile, Warriors are third from bottom at number 16 with 3 points from five games played.