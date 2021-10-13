9.5 C
ACC assures safety of whistleblowers

By Chief Editor
Kasempa district administration has implored accountants in the district to have the public’s interest at heart so as to fight corruption. Speaking during the official opening of the corruption sensitization meeting Acting District Commissioner, Nebooth Lubelenga disclosed that transparency and trust begins with accountants.

Mr Lubelenga said President Hakainde Hichilema has embarked on a battle against corruption which accountants should also follow.

“Our offices especially accounts and procurement that is where we deal with a lot of money, this might lead some people to act in personal interest,” Mr Lubelenga said.

He urged all accountants to take the fight against corruption seriously so as to combat the vice.

“The President is emphasizing on this, he does not want corruption of any form in the new dawn government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Community education officer, Jackson Mweemba called for a multi-sectorial approach in fighting corruption.

Mr Mweemba also assured the whistleblowers of safety as provided for in the constitution and encouraged all to report corruption cases.

“We should be colleagues and we should help each other in the fight against corruption,” Mr Mweemba said.

