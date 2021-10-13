9.5 C
Ndola Squash Club is this Saturday scheduled to host its first competition this year after the recent relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions by the Government.

The club is organising the invitation tournament branded Squash Challenge.

Club Chairman Able Tamba said the event has attracted seven clubs.

“We are expecting squash players from Zambia National Service, Green Buffaloes, Zambia Air Force, Zambia Correctional Services, Nchanga and Nkana,” Tamba said.

“This is the first tournament we are hosting as Ndola. As you know we were hit by Covid-19 and everything came to a standstill,” he said.

Tamba revealed that Sunshine Millers Limited is the sponsor for the Ndola Squash Challenge tournament.

