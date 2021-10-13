9.5 C
Over 30 Italian companies interested in investing and partnering with Zambian Small and Medium Enterprises

Over 30 companies are interested in investing and partnering with Zambian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore has said.

Speaking during the Art and Land Forum organized by the Italian Embassy in Lusaka today, Mr. Maggiore says Zambia has incredible potential to develop SMEs.

The Ambassador said the creation of the Ministries of Green Economy and Small and Medium Enterprises is important to pursue economic growth as was the case for Italy.

Meanwhile, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the development of SMEs in order to grow the economy.

Mr. Mubanga also disclosed that government will create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

“As a close let me emphasize government’s commitment to sustainable use of natural resources, let us all curb indiscriminate use of Zambia’s natural resources,” he said.

“God has blessed us with these resources for our own good, it is out of these resources that the youths will get the much-desired employment, poverty will be eradicated and the overall economy will be revamped to benefit the nation in totality.”

And Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu said the government wants to develop green industries, particularly in rural areas to develop SMEs.

The Minister said private partnerships are key to national development and job creation adding that he will restrict charcoal burning licenses and increase the penalties for illegal charcoal burning.

Previous articleHH determined to fight corruption, money laundering, terrorism, Muhabi Lungu tells the UN

