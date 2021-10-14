9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 14, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Ceres maker recalls apple juice over high toxin levels

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Ceres maker recalls apple juice over high toxin levels
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

South African food and beverage maker Pioneer Foods has recalled its Ceres apple juice brands sold in seven Comesa markets, including Zambia.

The recalled brands were found to contain high levels of patulin, a fruit-based mould toxin that causes nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission said Pioneer Food informed it that the affected juice brands were on sale in Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Seychelles, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

“In view of the foregoing… the Commission would like to inform the general public to exercise caution and avoid the purchase or consumption of the recalled products,” COMESA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further, consumers have been advised to “return the products where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.”

The Ceres apple juice recall comes barely a week after Pioneer Foods recalled its LiquiFruit apple juice brands sold in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

The South African firm said its investigation had confirmed that “a limited quantity of apple juice concentrate supplied to them contained elevated levels of patulin, a mould toxin mainly found in rotting apples.”

“The recall is based on the presence of patulin in a concentration of more than 50 parts per billion (ppb), which is the regulatory threshold,” said CEO Tertius Carstens.
Products

The recalled products are Ceres apple juice 200ml and Ceres apple 275ml sparkling glass on sale in Zambia, DRC and Zimbabwe.

Others are Ceres apple juice one-litre selling in Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, DRC and Mauritius and Ceres apple juice 200ml being sold in Seychelles.

Other recalled products are LiquiFruit Clear Apple 250ml carton, the LiquiFruit Clear Apple 330ml can and the LiquiFruit Clear Apple one-litre carton.

The World Health Organisation states patulin, which is classified as a mycotoxin, is a naturally occurring toxin created by certain moulds found in apples and apple products.

The risk of consuming patulin exceeding 50ppb may lead to vomiting, nausea and gastrointestinal symptoms.

The Pioneer Foods product recall comes a week after Coca-Cola South Africa also recalled certain batches of Appletiser, reportedly due to high patulin levels.

Previous articleTechnology to promote inclusive, sustainable development-Mutati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Ceres maker recalls apple juice over high toxin levels

South African food and beverage maker Pioneer Foods has recalled its Ceres apple juice brands sold in seven Comesa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to implement an intermodal network that links road, rail, air, and marine for transporting cargo and passengers

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says Government intends to implement an intermodal network that links road, rail, air, and marine for transporting...
Read more

Chileshe Kapwepwe bemoans import dependent COMESA

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Executive Secretary Chileshe Kapwepwe says COMESA’s highly import-dependent and small manufacturing and industrial sectors were devastated...
Read more

We want value addition in Zambia, it is critical to the economy says Minister of Mines

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe has called for value addition in the mining sector. Mr Kabuswe said value addition is...
Read more

Over 30 Italian companies interested in investing and partnering with Zambian Small and Medium Enterprises

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Over 30 companies are interested in investing and partnering with Zambian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore has said. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.