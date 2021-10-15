Spain based Shepolopolo forward Rachael Kundananji says Malawi will be tough in this month’s 2022 Africa Women Cup qualifiers.

Kundananji of Spanish side SD Eibar is among five foreign based stars named in Coach Bruce Mwape’s 29-member provisional squad for the first qualifying round.

Zambia will battle Malawi on October 20 away at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe before hosting the neigbours six days later at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium.

“I am happy to be called for national duty and I am ready to work with my teammates to help the nation,” Kundananji said.

“The game won’t be easy as we all know Malawi is so stubborn and they are strong,” she said.

Kundananji is preaching hard work in the squad.

“We just have to work hard and take the game seriously just from the beginning. We must win the game but in order to win we must work hard,” she added.

Winner of the first-round tie will face either Tanzania or Namibia in the second and final qualifying round of the Africa Cup, set for Morocco from July 2-23 in 2022.