The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it is happy with the manner campaigns are being conducted ahead of the October 21st, by-elections.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says the commission has so far NOT recorded any breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Ms. Luhanga has told ZNBC News in an interview that the ECZ has begun the briefing of poll staff in all Districts where the elections are due on the 21st of this month.

She said the briefing began yesterday.

Meanwhile, the opposition PF has complained of alleged ferrying of UPND party cadres in the Kaumbwe constituency where a Parliamentary election is due to take place next Thursday.

PF Vice President Given Lubinda says his party will however protect its vote as it believes that it is winning the forthcoming elections.

Mr. LUBINDA has told ZNBC News in a phone interview that he has personally gone to all seven areas where elections are due to take place and has found the ground to be fertile.

But UPND campaign manager for the Kaumbwe Parliamentary election, Jimmy Lungu has dispelled the claims of ferrying cadres in the area.

Mr. Lungu has wondered where the UPND cadres are being ferried from and to where.

He has told ZNBC News that the only UPND members campaigning in Kaumbwe constituency are those based in the area.

The ECZ has set 21st October 2021 as the date to hold one Parliamentary, two District Council Chairperson and four Local government elections.