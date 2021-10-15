Tourism and Arts Minister Rodney Sikumba says plans are underway to establish a cultural village in Western Province that will add value to the tourism industry in the region.

Mr. Sikumba discloses that his ministry has already acquired land from the council in Mongu for the establishment of the cultural village.

Reveling the development when he called on Western Province Minister, Kapelwa Mbangweta at his office, Mr. Sikumba further said his ministry will also use the provincial cultural village as a blueprint once it is established that will be replicated in the other nine provinces in the country.

“Apart from hosting the second largest wildebeest migration in the Liuwa National Park, Western Province, has a number of potential tourism areas which require rejuvenation, “ he said.

And Provincial Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta called for stakeholder participation in the tourism sector in the province.

Mr. Mbangweta said the Sesheke/Livingstone road is critical in the opening-up of the tourism sector between western and southern provinces.

“ Once the cultural village is set –up it will serve as a catalyst for job creation for the youth in the region, “ he said.

.

Later, the Tourism Minister called on the Mongu Mayor, Nyambe Matakala and assured him of his ministry’s commitment to turn around the economic fortunes of the province through tourism.

The Tourism and Arts Minister is in the province to re-open Nayuma museum in Limulunga royal village and attend the 21st coronation ceremony for the Litunga.