Green Buffaloes opened an eight-point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League table following a 5-0 demolition of visiting Indeni at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Unbeaten Buffaloes jumped to 19 points from seven games played after collecting their sixth successive league victory of the 2021/2022 season.

However, the gap maybe restored to five points if there is a winner in Saturdays battle for second spot at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where Buildcon will host Nkwazi who are both tied on 11 points.

Samu put Buffaloes two-nil into halftime with goals in the 6th and 17th minutes.

He completed his Good Friday when he struck in the 50th minute and crowned his day with two headers in the 72nd and 75th minutes.

Samu took his tally to 8 goals from seven matches played, four goals more than Alex Ngonga who is in action on Saturday in Kitwe when Nkana host defending champions Zesco United.