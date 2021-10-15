A 37 year old teacher of Mufulira District on the Copperbelt Province has appeared before the Mufulira Magistrate Court for allegedly forging documents and pretending to recruit teachers to the Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ).

Samson Chama a teacher at Kankoyo Primary School, of house number 7, Kankoyo Primary School Teachers’ Compound in Mufulira District is facing six counts of alleged forgery and uttering false documents while purporting to be acting on behalf of BETUZ.

Mr Chama is charged with three counts of forgery contrary to section 347 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia, and three counts of uttering false documents contrary to section 352 of the Penal Code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In the first count, it is alleged that on April 4,2021, Samson Chama with intent to deceive and defraud did forge a stop order bearing the name of Catherine Salati purporting to be a stop order of BETUZ when in fact not.

It is alleged that on an unknown date between April 1,2021 and May 31,2021 in Mufulira District, Mr Chama knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged stop order to Linda Zulu purporting to be a stop order of Catherine Salati when in fact not.

In the third count, it is alleged that Samson Chama on May 5, 2021 in Mufulira District with intent to deceive and defraud did forge a stop order bearing the name of Meca Saikoti, purporting to be a stop order for BETUZ when in fact not.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that Samson Chama on unknown date but between 1st April,2021 and 31st May,2021 in Mufulira District knowingly and fraudulently uttered a stop order to Linda Zulu purporting to be a stop order of Meca Saikoti when in fact not.

In the fifth count, it is alleged that on April 21,2021 Samson Chama with intent to deceive or defraud did forge a stop order bearing the name of Chama Chikuwe purporting to be a stop order of BETUZ when in fact not.

And in the sixth count, it is alleged that Samson Chama on an unknown date but between 1st April,2021 and 31st May,2021 in Mufulira District knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged stop order to Linda Zulu purporting to be a stop order of Chama Chikuwe when in fact not.

Meanwhile, when he appeared for mention before Magistrate Emmanuel Mulenga, Samson Chama denied all six charges.

Magistrate Mulenga has since set October 21, 2021 as the date for commencement of trial and has extended the police bond of the accused to the same date.