Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Stanley Kakubo has expressed happiness that Zambia’s candidate for the United Nations International Law Commission (ILC), Mr. Likando Kalaluka, has been endorsed as a candidate for the election scheduled for November 2021 at the United Nations in Newyork.

Hon. Kakubo said it was the intention of the New Dawn Government to ensure that as many Zambians qualified to hold senior positions in International bodies and agencies, was achieved.

The 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union has endorsed the candidature of Zambia’s former Attorney General.

The Executive Council adopted recommendations made by the Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures to International Systems.

Mr. Kalaluka is recommended for the election of candidates as a member of the United Nations International Law Commission (ILC) for the period 2023-2027.

Kalaluka’s candidature was adopted together with other candidates from; Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and Mauritania.

Africa has been allocated nine seats in the International Law Commission.

Hon. Kakubo has stated that he will direct Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations to work with the African Group and others in New York to ensure that Mr. Kalaluka’s election to the ILC was successful.

Some of the highlights of the Executive Council meeting that has since come to an end included the Elections and Appointments of the Two (2) Commissioners of the AU Commission; President of the Pan African University; Four (4) Members of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR); and Four (4) Members of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC).

Another highlight was the adoption of the 2022 African Union Budget for the Union amounting to $651,110,573, as well as the supplementary budget request of US$102,045,433 for the year 2021.

The Executive Council also took consideration of the Draft Agenda and the Draft Declaration of the 3rd Mid-Year Coordination Meeting Between the African Union, the regional economic communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs). It concluded its business with the adoption of the decisions of the Executive Council.

Hon Kakubo further took the opportunity to inform the Council that Zambia would be hosting the 4th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in July 2022.